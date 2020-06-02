15-year-old killed in rollover crash

A 15-year-old was killed Tuesday morning after the car flipped off a Colorado highway.

State Patrol says the driver of 2006 Ford Freestyle was heading southbound on Highway 285 near Nathrop when he ran off the road and rolled the car two and a half times. The car landed on its top. The teen passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, who has been identified as Jesse Owens of Greeley, was transported to the Heart of the Rockies Hospital with unknown injuries.

Troopers say neither Owens or the passenger were wearing a seat belt. The passenger will not be identified due to her age.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.