14th annual 'Break-A-Thon' in Colorado Springs Saturday

The following information is from the U.S. Taekwondo Center in Colorado Springs:

14th Annual Break-A-Thon

When: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Where: Colorado Springs City Auditorium

221 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Every year, U.S. Taekwondo Center students and families break boards in support of a local nonprofit organization at our annual Break-A-Thon event. In 2017, we announced a 5-year partnership with the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation with the overall goal to raise $250,000 for children and families receiving critical care in southern Colorado. This year, we are proud to support the brand new Children’s Hospital, which opened right here in Colorado Springs in 2019!

At the 14th Annual Break-A-Thon, our goal is to raise $50,000! In order for our students to raise the most amount of money they can for the Children’s Hospital, we set up a website at www.ustcbreakathon.com, where you can join your location’s team to help raise funds. You can create your own donation page and ask family, friends, schools or local businesses to donate directly to your page so the donation will be made under your name!

Amazing prizes will be awarded to the students who raise the most funds! At our Break-A-Thon this year, we will also have several amazing demo team performances, a silent auction and wine pull, balloon pop, face painting, vendor booths, contests, a bounce house and much more fun for the whole family! All students who made a donation will also be able to break boards during our event!

For full details and to register as a participant, please click on our Participant Packet.