14 men arrested in South Georgia child exploitation, porn sting

Georgia authorities have arrested 14 men, including a university dean, in a child exploitation and pornography sting.

The sting, called “Operation Broken Arrow,” charged the men with computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation and/or trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Additional charges are possible.

The GBI said “Operation Broken Arrow” was a four-day proactive effort centered in Valdosta.

The operation took several months of planning.

The arrestees, ranging in age from 24 to 57, traveled from areas around South Georgia with the intent to meet a child for sex, according to the GBI.

Every individual arrested during the operation believed they were going to a location to meet with a child and engage in prearranged sex acts.

The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had previously received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on at least one person who was arrested during Operation Broken Arrow. That same person had been previously arrested on peeping tom charges, the GBI said.

Two others were arrested in possession of a firearm and two more were arrested in possession of illegal narcotics. At least two other arrestees were investigated for sex-related crimes in the past.

Nineteen mobile devices and several additional electronic devices were seized as evidence during the operation.

The goal of “Operation Broken Arrow” was to arrest those who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex, according to the GBI.

The operation targeted those that are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor, the GBI said.

The GBI said the children targeted were both boys and girls.

Over the course of the operation, investigators had more than 120 exchanges with people on various social media or internet platforms. During many of these exchanges, the subjects directed conversations towards sex with those they believed to be minors. Over 40 cases were established that met the threshold for arrest, according to the GBI.

In some of these cases, the subject introduced obscene or lewd content, often exposing the minor to pornography or requesting the child take nude or pornographic images for them. About half of the exchanges involved websites used for dating, socializing or even websites used for classified advertisements, the GBI said.

Several subjects were identified as communicating simultaneously with multiple investigators posing as minors.

“Such activity confirms what investigators uncover conducting these types of investigations: that many predators specifically seek out minors on such websites to groom them as potential victims for sexual contact,” the GBI said in a press release.

The proactive online investigation was a coordinated effort among the participating law enforcement agencies to combat this activity.

“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the GBI and other federal, state, and local area law enforcement agencies in these continuing efforts to identify and apprehend those who prey on our most vulnerable victims," Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff, said. "Thanks to this coordinated four-day effort, multiple predators have been removed from our streets and are no longer free to victimize our children.”

“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is one of our most active member agencies. We appreciate their daily efforts to combat child exploitation," Debbie Garner, Georgia ICAC Task Force commander, said. "This type of cooperation and collaboration is invaluable in the effort to keep our children safe from predators who seek to harm them. This successful operation was a true partnership between all the agencies involved. We will continue to aggressively work together to protect our children.”

