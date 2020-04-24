138 inmates at one Colorado prison test positive for COVID-19

A Colorado prison is dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, The Department of Corrections announced 473 symptomatic and asymptomatic inmates were tested at the Sterling Correctional Facility back on April 22. As of Friday, results came back for 255 inmates, 138 of which tested positive.

“Given the insidious nature of this virus we had suspected that despite seeing a relatively low number of inmates with symptoms, the number of positives was potentially much higher,” said Department of Corrections Executive Director, Dean Williams. “That is exactly why we conducted this large scale testing, so that we can continue to isolate, monitor and treat any inmates who were positive and try to mitigate the spread to others inside the facility.”

More information released from the Department of Corrections:

"Sterling Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since April 14, 2020. Phase III operations mean that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.

The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times. All of the inmates on the east side of the facility are having temperature checks done twice daily as an additional screening measure."