12-year-old receives 911 Authority Hero Award

On January 9th, Andrew Gravil was home with his family when a fight broke out between two dogs.

His grandmother was severely bitten trying to calm the situation. But 12-year-old Andrew knew exactly how to help the situation.

He called 9-1-1 for help, where he spoke to Dispatcher Mindy Belger. She was able to get information and send help to his house.

Thanks to Andrew's calm and collected manner in the situation, he was able to follow Mindy's first-aid instructions until help arrived. Andrew kept his mother and grandmother calm as well.

On Friday, El Paso County Sheriff's Department and the El Paso Teller 911 Authority presented him with the 911 Hero Award.