11 Call For Action alert: Scammers pretending to work for the hospital

An important warning about a new scam.

Crooks are making it look like they are calling from a local hospital -- and they are after your money.

11 News' Katie Pelton has seen a lot of scams in her time as a Call For Action investigator. This scam is a new one for her.

"I've heard of crooks spoofing their number to make it look like they are calling from the utilities, from police and from the sheriff's office. Now, I'm getting reports of scammers pretending to call from our local hospital," Pelton said.

A woman named Fran received a phone call recently. The caller ID read "UCHealth." She answered it thinking it was her doctor.

A man with a heavy accent told her she owed debt. Fran doesn't owe any money, so she hung up the phone. She called UCHealth using a trusted number, and they confirmed that she doesn't owe any debt and they weren't trying to get a hold of her.

Pelton reached out to UCHealth, who said this is the first time they are hearing about this scam.

UCHealth warns if you get a call that seems suspicious, hang up. Then call a trusted number like the one listed on your statement or on their website to see if they are actually trying to get in touch with you.

Don't ever give out any personal information like your credit card number or address, and don't hand over any money.

The problem is crooks can mask their phone number to make it look like they are calling from anywhere, even from your own number -- so you can't always trust your caller ID.

Instead, trust your gut, and don't ever feel like you have to act right away. Take some time to think things through.

If you're the victim of a scam, you can reach out to our 11 Call For Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.