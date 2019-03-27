11 Call For Action: Roofing company no longer under investigation

UPDATE 2/8/23: Jeffrey Johnson tells 11 News that Hardage paid him the money owed. Court records say the case was dismissed by the DA and now the case is closed.

PREVIOUS:

We have an update on a local roofer who is facing theft charges. Our 11 Call for Action team has learned that Nathan Hardage lost his license because he let it expire. That means he can no longer pull permits or work on homes in our area.

The regional building department told 11 News Hardage's license for Aspen Peak Roofing has been revoked because he let it expire.

Hardage was in court Thursday for an arraignment. Court papers obtained by 11 News say that a customer paid nearly $5,000 to have his roof fixed but the work was not completed.

We reached out to Hardage's lawyer again Thursday and she told us they have no comment at this time.

His arraignment for the theft case was continued to next month.

Original story: (3/27)

A repair project has turned into a major hassle.

"This whole event has definitely been extremely stressful for our young family."

Jeffrey Johnson's home has been damaged since last summer's hail storm. He signed a contract with Aspen Peaks Roofing in November.

"The insurance gave us a check for $9,155 for the first payment and then there's a second payment of approximately $4,500 that's after that. Luckily, Aspen Peak Roofing only got a hold of the $9,155."

Under the contract, Aspen Peak has until May 31 to complete the project. But the contract also states that work would begin in January.

Johnson said that didn't happen.

Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton:

"Have they done any work?"

Johnson:

"No. They have not done any work."

Johnson filed a police report with the Colorado Springs Police Department saying the roofing company never completed work and supplies haven't been dropped off.

Another customer with a similar story also reached out to our Call For Action team.

"I, like many others, had roof damage, so these friends of mine referred me to Aspen Peak Roofing," Kayle Higinbotham said.

Higinbotham signed the agreement in August to have Aspen Peaks Roofing repair her roof. She took photos of workers removing her shingles last September.

"He came out, he tore off a portion of my roof, and I haven't seen him since. So that's been almost seven months. We've had many, many phone calls and demand letters from my lawyer and messages and we've had no response."

Higinbotham filed a report with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office saying the contractor did half the work and didn't finish. The report also says she paid Aspen Peaks $21,500 and that those checks were cashed.

Pelton:

"What did that $21,000 mean to you?"

Higinbotham:

"It meant a great deal to me, of course. I'm a senior citizen and I live by myself, so all of this has been a hardship both financially and emotionally."

Months later, she says another company completed a portion of her roof.

Pelton started looking into Aspen Peaks Roofing and uncovered that the owner of the company, Nathan Hardage, has already been in trouble before. He was arrested in 2017 on one theft case, and according to an arrest affidavit is currently facing charges in another case. The affidavit reads that a customer named David claimed he paid $4,800 to have his roof fixed. Court paper say months went by and nothing was done.

Pelton caught up with Nathan at a recent court appearance to get his side of the story.

Pelton:

"Some of your customers have reached out to me saying they paid you and that no work was done. Do you have a comment?"

Hardage:

Gives no comment

Pelton:

"One lady told me she paid $21,000 and that no work was done. Nathan, do you have any response to that?"

Hardage:

"She's lying."

Pelton:

"Why's that?"

Hardage:

"Because work was done."

Pelton also called and emailed Hardage, but has not heard back. The phone number listed on the company's Facebook page says their website is no longer in service. Their website is not working either.

Hardage's lawyer says they have no comment at this time.

Pelton reached out to the district attorney's office, and they told her no criminal charges have been filed yet in those two cases; however, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department say they are investigating.

The Call For Action team checked with the regional building department, which said Aspen Peaks Roofing does not have an active license right now. That means they cannot pull new permits.

We’ll pass along any new developments.