$10,000 in cash prizes for Blue Mesa Reservoir fishing tournament in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a six-month-long fishing tournament with $10,000 in prize money!

The tournament starts on Feb. 1 at Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison on the west side of Colorado.

The winners should focus on quantity and not size. The purpose of the tournament is to maintain adequate kokanee survival by limiting predation from lake trout. Anglers are asked to target smaller-sized lake trout, those that are 24 inches in length or smaller.

“By sponsoring this tournament, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to be our partners in helping to manage the renowned Blue Mesa Reservoir fishery,” said Dan Brauch, aquatic biologist for CPW in Gunnison. “We know we can have an excellent kokanee fishery and a trophy lake trout fishery, but we need to continue our work for both species and we need the help of Colorado’s anglers.”

HOW THE TOURNAMENT WORKS

-Starts Feb. 1 and runs through July 31

-Taking place at Blue Mesa Reservoir

-Anglers who catch lake trout 24 inches or smaller will remove the heads and place them in a plastic bag provided at one of three boat ramps at the reservoir:

1. Iola,

2, Elk Creek

3. Lake Fork

Heads can also be turned in at CPW’s offices in Gunnison:

4. 300 W. New York Ave.

or

5. Montrose, 2300 S. Townsend Ave., U.S. Highway 550.

There is no fee to participate in the tournament.

Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories at the conclusion of the tournament:

1) CPW has tagged 23 fish in the reservoir but anglers won’t know if they’ve caught one. CPW will scan the heads later to check for tags and those who caught them will receive $250 for each.

2) Anglers catching the most fish: 1st place, $1,000; 2nd place, $500; 3rd place, $250.

3) Anglers will be entered in a raffle for every lake trout head turned in. A total of 20 winners will be selected and each winner will receive $200.

Click here for more information from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.