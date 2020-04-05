1,000 troops deploying to New York City in the next 3 days to help COVID-19 fight

Troops will be deployed to New York City over the next few days, Colorado Springs-based U.S. Northern Command confirmed Sunday.

President Donald Trump first announced in a news conference Saturday that he was planning to send 1,000 military medical personnel to New York, which has become of the epicenter of the pandemic over the last few weeks.

Northern Command said Sunday those deployments would occur over the next three days and would be made up of Air Force and Navy medical providers.

"Approximately 300 of these uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other area locations to expand local medical capabilities in the war against COVID-19," Northern Command said in a brief statement.

No other details have been released.