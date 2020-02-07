1 teen pleads guilty to Colorado school shooting that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo

One of two teens in the STEM School Highlands ranch shooting pleaded guilty to a number of counts on Friday.

The shooting claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo, a young man who will be remembered as a hero by many. The shooting happened on May 7, 2019.

Maya McKinney, also known as "Alec," pleaded guilty to the following counts:

•first-degree murder in the death of Kendrick Castillo;

•conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation;

•6 counts of attempted murder after deliberation

•attempted murder extreme indifference (this count is amended to name everyone who was not physically shot in room 107)

•second-degree assault (this count identifies the victims who were injured as a result of the security guard’s response to the active shooter situation)

•conspiracy to commit arson

•conspiracy to commit burglary

•conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

•possession of a weapon on school grounds

•possession of a handgun by a juvenile

•2 crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

The mandatory minimum sentence for 16-year-old McKinney is life with the possibility of parole after 40 years, minus earned time. The maximum sentence under the plea agreement is life without the possibility of parole after 40 years minus earned time plus 407.5 years in the Department of Corrections. There were some charged counts dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

Charges are still pending against adult defendant Devon Erickson. Erickson pleaded not guilty back in early January.