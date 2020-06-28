1 shot in drive-by shooting outside Security bar and grill

One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting outside a bar early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told law enforcement the suspect slowed his SUV down as he passed Detour Sports Bar and Grill off Hancock Expressway and Clearview Loop, fired several shots, then kept going. One person was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital after deputies got on scene.

The shooting was reported just after midnight.

The suspect was reportedly driving a Dodge Journey. He had been traveling south on Hancock before the shooting and kept driving in that direction after fleeing the scene. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office did not have a suspect description, other than the man was seen in a white mask.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-6666.