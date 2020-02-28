1 seriously injured in rollover crash off Highway 94 in El Paso County

One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital Friday night following a Crash along highway 94 in El Paso County.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. between Colorado Springs and Ellicott. Two vehicles were involved in an area close to Slocum Road. One vehicle rolled and hit a power pole.

A 39-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital. He had critical injuries but was last listed in "stable" condition according to Colorado State Patrol.

A 61-year-old man was looked at on the scene and was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.