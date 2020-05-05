1 person injured in explosion at a Pueblo West home, incident considered 'suspicious'

Authorities in Pueblo West are working to learn what caused an explosion that injured one person on Tuesday at a home.

The explosion was reported at about 1:50 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Tierra Buana Drive. The garage was on fire when crews arrived to the scene, a resident of the home was taken to the hospital. The status of the person hospitalized was not available when this article was last updated.

"After the fire was extinguished, sheriff’s detectives began to assess the damage and determined the circumstances of the incident as suspicious," Public Information Officer Gayle Perez wrote in a release.

A search warrant for the home was obtained. The incident remains under investigation.