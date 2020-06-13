1 person dies, another seriously hurt at Chatfield State Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro Fire Rescue pulled two swimmers out of the reservoir at Chatfield State Park Saturday afternoon. One individual was transported to the hospital for minor injuries while the second individual was declared deceased at a hospital.

A call came in at 3:26 p.m. of two swimmers in the water after they had fallen off an innertube. CPW Rangers were able to respond immediately and pull one individual from the water. That individual was taken to the south boat ramp and transported to a hospital by South Metro Fire Rescue.

Two dive teams from South Metro Fire Rescue responded, as did CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team from Littleton, looking for the second individual. At roughly 4:30 p.m., the missing person was located under the water by SMFR divers and was transported to the hospital by West Metro Fire Rescue ambulance where he was later declared deceased.

The Douglas County Coroner’s office will determine the cause of death and identify the victim, a 28-year-old male.

When the individuals fell off the innertube, they began to drift away from it in the strong winds. The boat accompanying them tried to go after the two, but was dead in the water. Rangers were able to recover the one individual, also a 28-year-old male, but the second one went missing in the water.

Both individuals were not wearing personal flotation devices.

In total, three CPW boats were used in the mission. The two dive teams from SMFR were also quickly joined at the scene by deputies from both the Jefferson County and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those involved from all of us at CPW,” said Chatfield State Park Operations Manager Ben Vinci.