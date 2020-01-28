1 killed in snowmobile crash outside Aspen

A 40-year-old D.C. man has been identified as the victim in a deadly snowmobile crash over the weekend in Aspen.

Authorities say John Boyd veered off road and crashed on the back side of Aspen Mountain. A fellow snowmobiler told law enforcement Boyd was going down the hill at normal speed, not too fast.

The incident is being called a tragic accident.

Dispatchers received the 911 call just after 7:20 Saturday evening. First responders responded to the crash site on their own snowmobiles and made it to the scene within 30 minutes. Boyd was dead when they arrived.

Boyd was reportedly visiting Aspen on vacation. His sister told local paper The Aspen Times her "wildly charismatic" brother left behind a long list of grieving family and friends.