Homeowner, 2 pets killed in Security house fire

One person and two pets are dead following a fire in a Security home overnight.

The fire reportedly started in the attic and spread to the rest of the house, ultimately destroying the home. A neighbor saw the fire and called 911. Crews reached the scene on Watson Boulevard near Venetucci Elementary School just before 2 a.m. Monday and spent two hours working to extinguish the blaze.

The homeowner and a dog and cat were found dead inside the house. 11 News is told no one else lives in the home. Firefighters say the home did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Our crew is at the scene now working to get more information. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.