1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Baca County

A male suspect was killed during a confrontation with Baca County deputies Wednesday evening.

The Baca County Sheriff's Office said the deputies encountered the suspect while responding to reports of an armed person in the area of county roads 20 and PP just after 5:30 p.m. The office has not released what led up to the shooting. No law enforcement was injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which is standard procedure.

The deceased has not been identified.

