1 killed in Fountain and Murray crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash at Fountain and Murray Friday night.

Police say a sedan was making a u-turn on Fountain when it was hit by an oncoming Mazda. The three people in the sedan and a passenger in the Mazda were all injured and transported to the hospital. The Mazda passenger died while en route to the hospital.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. and shut down the intersection in all directions for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.

The deceased has not been identified at the time of this writing.