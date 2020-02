One person has died after a gunman opened fire on three people in the Denver Tech Center overnight.

Denver police responded to an area near I-25 and I-225 around 2:30 Wednesday morning. One man was dead when officers got on scene. Police said the two surviving victims were in critical condition.

It's unknown if the shooter and victims knew each other. No possible motive behind the shooting has been released.

No other information has been given at the time of this writing.