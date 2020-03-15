1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in possible DUI crash outside Pueblo

A 26-year-old Pueblo man was killed Sunday when he was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover on I-25.

State Patrol identified Manuel Gallegos Padilla as the deceased.

According to investigators, driver Matthew Bernal, also of Pueblo, was heading southbound on the interstate when he weaved into the median shoulder and scraped a guardrail. Bernal tried to get control of his car but ended up on the other side of the roadway. The car then went off-road and flipped several times. Troopers say Gallegos Padilla wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Bernal, 26, survived the crash with serious injuries and was transported to Parkview Medical Center. He was reportedly buckled up at the time of the rollover.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at mile marker 106, a few miles north of the city. Alcohol and/or drugs and speeding are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

