1 hurt in suspected DUI rollover in Otero County

Drinking and driving is suspected in a crash that left one man badly hurt in Otero County Saturday night.

State Patrol says the driver missed a curve on County Road 25, causing her truck to hit an embankment before going airborne and flipping on its side. The driver was unhurt, but her passenger was taken to the hospital in La Junta with serious injuries. His condition is not known Sunday.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Emily Brent of Poquoson, Virginia. The passenger was identified as Joseph Kostelac, 27, also from Virginia.

"Please never drink and drive and always designate a driver!" State Patrol said in a statement.