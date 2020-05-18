1 hurt in overnight shooting near Chestnut and Fillmore

Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot that left one person injured overnight.

Officers were called to Penrose Main around 4 a.m. Monday after the victim showed up at the ER with an injured hand. The victim told police he had been shot near a Kum & Go at Chestnut and Fillmore. Police were later able to find the scene and collect evidence. They have not identified the suspect.

Police tell 11 News that the victim was shot once in the hand and is expected to recover.

No other information has been released.