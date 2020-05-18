1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in Canon City home

Canon City police have detained a person of interest following a shooting inside a home on the southwest side of the city.

Police were called to the 900 block of South 3rd Street Sunday on reports of a shooting and found a man dead inside a garage.

At the time of this writing, police have not released any other details, including the deceased's name or where the person of interest was located. The police department says there is no threat to the community.

