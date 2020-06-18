1 block of Tejon Street will close Saturday in Colorado Springs for 'Dine Out Downtown'

Businesses and organizations across the country continue to try and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in unique ways, including a new outside dining experience being offered in Colorado Springs!

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs announced a "soft" launch to Dine Out Downtown. The summertime program by the organization is expanding to outdoor dining and will close one block of S. Tejon Street on June 20.

WHEN AND WHERE

The block of S. Tejon Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues will be closed to vehicles Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE GOING

-Dining by reservation only; walk-up reservations OK. No public seating; patrons MUST check-in and be seated by restaurant host.

-In the event of inclement weather, restaurants may not be able to guarantee the capacity to seat diners inside.

RESTAURANTS TAKING PART

The participation of restaurants may change, CLICK HERE TO LEARN MOREclick here for the latest list and information!

Beginning June 26-27 and weekends thereafter, the block will close for outdoor dining from Friday afternoons through Saturday nights. Patrons must have a reservation and be seated by the host of the restaurant; walk-up reservations are accepted. The hours and circumstances of the event could change in the future.

“Dining in the streets is a great way to enjoy our wonderful Colorado sunshine while supporting Downtown’s independently owned restaurants,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of Downtown Partnership. “We’ve worked closely with restaurants, city staff, the state and El Paso County Health to provide a fun new way to dine Downtown.”