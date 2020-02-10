1 arrested in suspected DUI crash at Astrozon and Chelton

Police say drinking and driving may have played a role in a driver running a red light and crashing into another car.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash, which happened in the intersection of Astrozon and Chelton just after 7 Sunday night.

"Investigation revealed one vehicle entered into the intersection despite having a solid red light," police said of the crash. "... Alcohol is being investigated as a factor."

The intersection was closed for several hours but was reopened ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Police said driver Alex Nelson was arrested.