1 arrested in Security arson fire

A man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly lighting a fire that damaged two homes in Security Sunday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the suspect had tried to pass himself off as a witness but video surveillance said otherwise.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Security Boulevard around 7:20 p.m.

"Upon arrival, we had heavy fire showing from the carport area and the back garage. Also had reports of possibly up to four people still inside the house," said Security Fire Battalion Chief James Chapman.

Firefighters checked the home and determined everyone was out.

"It was a pretty wind-driven fire, but ... we had a pretty quick knock-down," Chapman said, adding it took about 15 minutes.

The house was damaged but still livable, Chapman said. A neighboring house sustained some smoke damage.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they had arrested 28-year-old Tre Williams on first-degree arson charges, along with criminal mischief $20,000 to less than $100,000, criminal mischief $5,000 to less than $20,000, and possession of drug paraphernalia.