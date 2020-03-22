1 arrested after allegedly firing off gun, shooting into drive-thru

Pueblo police say the suspect in an overnight shots-fired call was found drunk inside a restaurant carrying a stolen gun.

The suspect was allegedly shooting at a car from a parking lot in the 3000 block of West Northern Avenue, then went into a nearby restaurant to grab a bite to eat.

"Officers arrived and located the apparently intoxicated man in the restaurant and found the gun, which was reported stolen out of Trinidad," Capt. Tom Rummel wrote on Twitter.

Six spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.

While officers were at the restaurant, employees at another restaurant across the street called police to report that a bullet had gone through their drive-thru window and hit a soda machine and freezer.

"Fortunately, [employees] weren't hit," Rummel said.

Fred Barerra, 29, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, restraining order violation, criminal mischief, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Rummel said officers have not been able to find the car the suspect is accused of shooting at.