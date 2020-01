UPDATE

CDOT tweeted that as of about 6:20 a.m., the road has been reopened.

PREVIOUS

A crash has been reported between Exit 163 - County Line Road and Exit 167 - Greenland.

Use alternate route- exit at County Line Road to get to Highway 83.

11 News spoke with Colorado State Patrol. They confirmed the call came in around 4:55 a.m.

They also said that 6-8 cars were involved and injuries were reported.

Slick conditions, use caution.