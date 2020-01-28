0 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Colorado as of Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reporting there are zero confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in Colorado as of Tuesday.

"The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and partner agencies are closely monitoring the global outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)," the department posted on its website. "As with other diseases, we have plans in place to ensure hospitals, health care providers, and local health agencies know what steps to take to minimize any potential spread of the virus."

WHAT THE CDPHE KNOWS:

-Based on current information, the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV to the general American public is considered low at this time.

-Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that have been associated with a respiratory illness such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. These viruses spread through coughing or sneezing, much like the flu.

-Some coronaviruses are common and regularly cause illness in the U.S. in the fall and winter. Other coronaviruses like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV have caused outbreaks internationally and have been known to cause severe illness.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine more about this outbreak.

Click here to read more from CDPHE.

China's death toll from a new viral disease that is causing mounting global concern rose by 25 to at least 106 on Tuesday as the U.S. and other governments prepare to fly their citizens out of the locked-down city at center of the outbreak. The death toll includes the first death in Beijing, the Chinese capital, and 24 more fatalities in Hubei province, where the first illnesses from the newly identified coronavirus occurred in December.