British PM hails ‘new beginning’ as Brexit day arrives

Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. How it ends the day will be a matter of debate that will last awhile.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Will it be a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world?

British citizens are still divided over whether Brexit is good or bad, 3 1/2 years after they narrowly voted to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling Britain’s departure “a moment of real national renewal and change” and urging the country to come together.

But in Scotland, where most people want to remain in the bloc, the EU flag will be flown as a sign of defiance.

There’s another deadline at the end of 2020, which will mark the close of what’s known as the transition period. Until then, the UK is out of the EU but still following its rules.

It’s an 11-month window for both sides to thrash out a whole new functioning relationship, especially on the hugely important issue of trade.

