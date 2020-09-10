COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One Colorado Springs woman is warning other parents to pay attention to what your kids have in their e-learning environment. This comes after her son was suspended for playing with a toy gun during an online class.

11 News reached out to the school or comment about the incident but they could not comment citing privacy reasons.

This happened in late August at Grand Mountain Elementary School in Widefield School District 3. Dani Elliott says she got a call from her son’s teacher saying she was worried about the 12-year-old playing with what looked like a toy gun. From there the teacher told the principal who ended up calling the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to perform a welfare check on the boy. Elliott says she insisted that wasn’t necessary and that the gun was just a toy.

“I received an email from Isaiah’s art teacher indicating that he had a really hard time staying focused in class and was very distracted and that she had an issue with him playing with what appeared to be, in her words what she assumed to be a toy gun,” said Elliott. “Immediately after I receive that email I responded to her and I told her that I assured her that it was just a toy and then I will talk to Isaiah about his him being distracted in class.”

According to a report filed by the school resource officer, two 12-year-old boys were in an art class when the teachers reported both were waiving what looked to be a toy gun around. She reports one of the boys was pointing the gun at the screen and pulling the trigger. The teacher emailed both parents to let them know.

The report goes on to say deputies showed up at both of the boy’s homes to make sure they were okay.

“The police arrived with my husband being there and they sat down and they spoke to Isaiah and they pretty much explain to him that had this occurred in a school environment, had he brought the toy to a school environment such as in a building that he could’ve been facing criminal charges and that technically they could still pursue those criminal charges,” Elliott said.

Dani Elliott says she is not happy with the way the school handled the situation. She believes police were sent to the home because her son is black and said with all that is going on in the world right now with police reform, she did not think that was necessary.

“I was upset at the fact that the police were called in the first place especially the police called without the parents being notified first and foremost that was the thing I was most upset about. The fact that they knew it was a toy gun, but yet they still have the cops come out and do what they told me was a health and welfare check on my child," Elliott said.

According to Elliott both of the boys were suspended. She plans to pull her son from District 3 and enroll him in a new school in a new district.

