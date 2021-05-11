True North Chiropractic

www.thetruenorthlife.com

About Us

In our Colorado Springs chiropractic office, we use our technologies to assess your body for stress and correct it, allowing your body to heal from the inside out, naturally.

We envision a community free of sickness and disease and full of health and vitality. A community that is able to focus less on themselves, but more on serving and empowering those around us. We believe that thriving people create thriving environments, and our mission is to remove physical barriers so you are able to fully thrive by living out your God-given potential and purpose.

With this vision, we can shape the city of Colorado Springs, in turn shaping the state of Colorado, and ultimately shaping the entire Country.