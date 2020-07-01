Thrive Health Systems Logo (Thrive Health Systems)

Thrive Health Systems

Address: 4675 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919

Phone: 719-475-8679

Email: info@thrivehealthsystems.com

Website: https://www.thrivehealthsystems.com/

About Us

Doctors in Colorado Springs team up to provide you with the most comprehensive wellness care and primary care. Services include chiropractic, primary care, physical medicine, injections, diagnostic testing, comprehensive blood testing, and functional medicine. If you’d like to set an appointment or speak with someone at Thrive Health Systems, call us at 719.475.8676.

Meet The Staff

Thrive Dr. 1 (Thrive)

Colorado Springs Chiropractor: DR. MOLLY KALLENBACH, DC

Dr. Molly Kallenbach began her career treating standard back pain with the typical chiropractic adjustment, but her vision for true health went beyond solutions for back pain.While serving hundreds of back pain patients a week, her mission and services expanded to include personal training, weight loss services, spinal decompression, laser therapy, massage therapy, nutritional counseling, blood tests and more.

Thrive Dr. 2 (Thrive)

Colorado Springs Chiropractor: Dr. Steve Grammer, DC

Dr. Steve Grammer’s passion for Chiropractic began when he suffered from disabilities that were a result of combat service in the United states Army. Dr. Grammer, (then Staff Sergeant Grammer) developed back and knee injuries that forced him to discontinue his military service. Through Chiropractic, he was able to fully heal from scars of battle and resume regular life without pain.

Thrive 3 (Thrive)

Colorado Springs Chiropractor: Dr. Bill Twyman, DC

Dr. Bill Twyman is a passionate chiropractor serving the Colorado Springs area with helping others as the foundation for his life’s vision in healthcare. He earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Georgia while graduating Magna Cum Laude. Through his education, he learned to not treat the symptoms for every patient, but rather treat the patient as a whole and get to the root cause of why their body is not functioning properly. Dr. Twyman is not only a chiropractor but also enjoys talking in the community at schools and Health & Wellness events with the purpose of promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Thrive 4 (Thrive)

Colorado Springs Chiropractor: Dr. Brice Rogers, DC

His love for health and wellness today began during his Sophomore year of high school. Although unaware at the time, the shoulder injury Dr. Rogers received during a hockey game would change his future.

Thrive 5 (Thrive)

Colorado Springs Chiropractor: Dr. Erik Arter

His passion for health began as a child: Dr. Arter suffered from severe migraines that were remedied by chiropractic care, and though he didn’t know it at the time, that experience would shape his future career.

Thrive 6 (Thrive)

Colorado Springs Chiropractor: Dr. Krystal Nelson

Dr. Krystal Nelson is a Colorado Springs native, who moved away only to come back and serve her hometown. She has a passion for helping Colorado Springs remain one of the healthiest cities in the US.