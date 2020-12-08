Your kids will have a blast exploring the Great Outdoors through our interactive exhibits and educational play space. Their awesome adventure begins with kid-themed activities where they can pretend and imagine endless adventures in our tree house & campsite. Adults are welcome to join in the fun or sit back and relax while their children discover a world that is just their size in our interactive children’s museum. We also feature a fabulous retail area so you can find a unique toy for your child!

Please vist our website at: coloradosprings.playstreetmuseum.com

(Prize includes: Collector’s Edition Madame Alexander Doll, Pink Bunny Huggums. This beautiful 12 inch baby doll with blue eyes and light brown hair wears a pink and white checked knit onesie. Recommended for ages 2+

Squigz 36 count. Push them together to build wiggly, wobbly creations then pull them apart and hear them POP! Excellent for building fine motor skills and your child will fun hours of fun, creative play! Recommended for ages 3+)