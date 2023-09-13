Next Chapter

Visit their website: https://nextchapterco.org/

The transition from military service can be difficult for any Veteran or Veteran family member.

And, whether that transition occurred last week, 10 years ago, or 60 years ago, the challenges remain the same.

At Next Chapter, Veteran leaders, healthcare professionals, and community partners join in a collaborative team initiative to deliver the best support for the variety of challenges Veterans and their families face as they write their next chapter.

In a Veteran’s life, each new day presents an opportunity to write the story of their journey. The next chapter in a life story can be one full of hope, health, opportunity, and fulfillment.

The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration, UCHealth and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center have launched a grant-funded Veteran suicide-prevention program in El Paso County that can serve up to 700 Veterans and their family members each year.

Click here to learn more about Next Chapter.