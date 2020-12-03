Experience the most incredible shooting range in Colorado… open to the public! We have superior training, a retail store, gunsmithing, party/event hosting, and much more.

Magnum Shooting Center features 24 state-of-the-art pistol/rifle lanes and six 100-yard rifle lanes with the best in lighting and environmental control. Beyond this, the center features classrooms with the latest in Internet and video technology to enhance the learning experience.

Furthermore, you can shop right on the premises at Magnum Shooting Center’s own 4,000 square-foot retail shop. Purchase ammunition, cleaning supplies, storage gear, specialty firearms, accessories and specialized shooting equipment you won’t find at your average sporting goods store. Magnum south is now open too!

Please visit our website at: magnumshootingcenter.com