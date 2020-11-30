“Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap” is his way of bringing you some authentic New England fare from back home. His recipes are all developed by him personally and his goal is to bring you the highest quality food possible. Every part of his menu and ingredients have been carefully selected and evaluated to pass his strict standards. Recipes are home made or hand made, when possible, to ensure freshness. He ONLY uses lobster from the waters off New England or Canada because he says “The colder the water, the sweeter the meat.” He uses real butter when griddling your lobster roll buns and other items and makes his own slaw, tartar sauce and other condiments so they accurately compliment the delicate flavor of the lobster and other seafood items. He also makes Clam Chowder and Lobster Bisque multiple times each week!

