HCA Logo (Home Care Assistance)

Home Care Assistance

Address: 13395 Voyager Parkway Suite 120 Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Phone: 719-822-1229

Contact: https://www.grayinsulation.net/contact-us/

Website: https://www.grayinsulation.net/

About Us

Our mission at Home Care Assistance is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults that reside in Colorado Springs and El Paso County with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff, and our expertise in live-in care. We embrace a positive, balanced approach to aging centered on the evolving needs of older adults.

We were so impressed with Home Care Assistance as a national leader in high-quality senior care, the Balanced Care Method™ focus on the senior quality of life, and the Cognitive Therapeutics Method™ aid to brain health, that we were compelled to bring this level of care to Colorado Springs and El Paso County seniors.

As two retired USAF veterans we have personally experienced the stress and challenge of finding quality in-home care for family members while stationed away from our families.

Dorothy is a retired 25 year USAF Colonel, serving primarily as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer with an assignment as a Group AOC at USAFA. Mark is a USAFA and a UCCS graduate. After a combined 55 years of federal service, and 15 different moves with the USAF, Mark and Dorothy have chosen the Colorado Springs area as their home. Our interest in helping seniors is a natural extension of the AF service ethic, and a way to give back to the community. We look forward to hearing how we can best help you or your loved one live well at home. Please call us at (719) 249-1518.

Meet The Staff

Dorothy- Owner (Home Care Assistance)

Dorothy is a 25 year USAF veteran, serving primarily as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer with one assignment at the USAF Academy as a Group AOC. She retired in 2011 as a Colonel and Commander of the 48th Maintenance Group, at RAF Lakenheath, England. In 2011, she and Mark returned the family to the Colorado Springs area, attracted by the outstanding school systems, year-round sports and outdoor activities and beauty of the Front Range. Her interest in helping seniors is a natural extension of her service ethic, and a way to give back to her community. She has first-hand experience finding quality care for loved ones who faced a variety of specific in-home care needs, and looks forward to providing the best quality care to seniors in the Colorado Springs area. Dorothy serves on the board of the Tri Lakes Silver Alliance and the Colorado Parkinson’s Foundation.

Mark - Owner (Home Care Assistance)

Mark is a USAF Academy graduate with a bachelor’s of science degree, and a UCCS graduate with a Master’s in Public Administration degree. He is a 20 year USAF veteran, and a 10 year DoD Civil Servant with over 3,500 flying hours in the OA-37, A-10, F-15E and A/T-38 aircraft, and is an expert in Operations Planning and Research and Lessons Learned. He most recently consulted in the energy industry, providing military-like planning, execution and process improvement services to companies across America. After 15 different moves with the USAF, Mark and his family have chosen the Colorado Springs area as their home. He has always made service his first priority, and is excited to now focus on serving the needs of the senior community in El Paso County. His service to seniors includes being on the Board of Directors of the Colorado Springs Senior Resource Council and the Colorado Parkinson’s Foundation.