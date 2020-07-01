Heidrich’s Nursery Colorado Tree Farm (Heidrich’s Nursery Colorado Tree Farm)

Heidrich’s Nursery Colorado Tree Farm

Address: 7440 Templeton Gap Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Phone: (719) 598-TREE (8733)

Email: levi@coloradotreefarmnursery.com

Website: http://www.coloradotreefarmnursery.com/

About Us

Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery LLC is a family owned and operated nursery located in Colorado Springs, CO. We produce, and sell nursery stock that we know will thrive at the elevation, climate, and soils where it will be planted. The plants we produce, and sell, will thrive most anywhere in Colorado, and we can supply plants anywhere in the US. We are both a retail and wholesale nursery.

Other plants will grow in our climate and soils, but we rely on our experience, research, and observations gathered since 1977 to select some of the very best for you! By growing over 98% of our plants in Colorado they are used to our harsh climate. At Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery our selection includes the healthiest, drought tolerant/xeric evergreen trees, deciduous trees, fruit trees, deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs, perennials, groundcover, and ornamental grasses that are available. We also work closely with Skyline Tree Planting who handles all of our delivery and planting. They provide a turnkey planting service that takes the hard work out of planting your trees. Starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving we will have the freshest Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, Christmas tree stands, and accessories to make your Christmas one to remember.

At Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery, we strive to provide you with value, beauty, and peace of mind when you purchase plants from our nursery, or even when you stop by to say hello. We want you to be successful with your plants so they provide you with a lifetime of enjoyment and beauty. We also want to provide you with a level of service that seems to get overlooked in this day and age. So if you have time stop by and say hello, come see what sets us apart. Who knows, you might find that perfect tree or plant for your yard. See you soon!

Our Guarantee

Most nurseries offer some sort of guarantee on their plants, and most have a lot of fine print. We know that when our customers purchase plants from us that the last thing they want to do is read a bunch of fine print. We made it simple, no hassles, and we will guarantee our plants NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS TO THEM! This means things like pets, insects, hail, freezes, over/under watering are all covered. If your tree dies within the guarantee period, use the guarantee, no questions asked. We will try to help you figure out what happened so it’s not an ongoing issue. We offer two options for our customers.

GUARANTEE: Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery LLC guarantees plants that we sell to be viable for one full year from the date of purchase, or we will replace them for 50% of list price – no matter what happens to them.

TWO YEAR GUARANTEE: Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery LLC guarantees plants that we sell to be viable for two full years from the date of purchase, or we will replace them for 50% of list price – no matter what happens to them with only these two requirements:1. The plants must be planted by Colorado Tree Farm Nursery recommended Independent Contractor (please see Disclaimer).2. Plants must be planted using sufficient mycorrhizae growth supplement purchased at the time you purchase your plants. Keep your proof of purchase of plants and mycorrhizae for two years.

Disclaimer: Colorado Tree Farm Nursery is in the business of producing and selling nursery stock. Customers are always free to locate and use their own delivery and planting service, but for your convenience, customers may choose to utilize the delivery and planting companies recommended by HCTFN. Those recommended companies are independent contractors and have no affiliation or association with HCTFN. They are not employed by, partners of, nor are they joint-ventures of our nursery. They are recommended to our customers as they have completed certain training as it relates to planting trees and shrubs, have histories of dependable service, and have met certain insurance requisites. Customers are always free to investigate the delivery and planting companies recommended by HCTFN, and should they agree to one of those companies they will pay them directly for their services.