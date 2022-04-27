ERA Shields: Sheri Bennett & Carmen Boles

Visit their websites: Sheri & Carmen

Carmen Boles

I have lived in Colorado Springs for 18 years and have special designations in Military Relocation as well as Senior Real Estate moves. Before becoming a Realtor, I was the editor of the town newspaper and created programs to train journalists about digital strategy. I am a great communicator and can be reached promptly over email, phone or text. I love being a Realtor because I get to meet new people and show them my favorite features of the Springs. Let me help you get the best deal for their money!

Sheri Bennett

Professionally, I have over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and real estate specializing in building lasting relationships with all of my clients. Whether you’re looking to enjoy the family friendly neighborhoods or a cabin in the mountains, I will guide you and provide excellent service for your real estate needs. Being your agent is a passion, not a job which is why you want me on your team. To me, there is nothing more rewarding than helping people fulfill their dreams!