It’s a revolutionary, comprehensive health transformation program.

Dr. Kells Weight Loss is a no drugs, no surgery, no exercise answer to rapid weight loss. Dr. Kristen Kells, BSc, DC is the founder and developer of Dr. Kells Weight Loss. Her passion for helping others out of the hopelessness and suffering stems from her success losing 80 pounds and keeping it off for the past 15 years. This is NOT another diet! Dr. Kells' focus is on correcting the underlying hormone imbalances and correcting your body's chemistry, so your body functions correctly and burns fat for the rest of your life!

Here at Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss we have created programs that are based on the best science available, clinical experience, and our own personal journeys to help you reach your highest level of health. Our intensive programs are customized plans that get quick results through our health care team’s support, love, and accountability. We take a comprehensive approach using all natural supplementation and real food to enable intense detoxification, allowing your body to shed dangerous belly fat, balance your hormones, improve mood, lift brain fog, regulate sleep and increase energy! At Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss, you will REBOOT your metabolism, biochemistry and hormones with a customized plan. RETRAIN and sustain your weight-loss with a systematic and strategic approach to adding foods back into your diet. And RECLAIM your life with the tools to create a lifetime of sustainability and independence!

Why Dr. Kells Weight Loss

Are you experiencing any of the following?

Difficulty losing belly fat

Inability to stick to a healthy eating plan

Gaining back lost weight

Difficulty sleeping

Low energy or motivation

Hormone problems like: hot flashes, night sweats, irritability, and mood swings

Waking up exhausted

Severe fatigue after lunch

Anxiety or too much stress

Brain fog

Chronic pain or arthritis

Do any of these five characteristics of “Millennium Syndrome” apply to you?

1. Weight-Loss Resistance. Dieting repeatedly, losing only a few pounds before hitting a plateau, and then being unable to keep the weight off. Cravings for carbs and sugars never leave.

2. Hormone Dysregulation. Night sweats, mood swings, hot flashes, PMS, and decreased sex drive are just a few symptoms.

3. Adrenal Fatigue. Decreased immunity, waking exhausted, severe fatigue after lunch, and inability to sleep at bedtime.

4. Brain Chemical Imbalance. Anxiety, poor sleep, irritability, depression, and lethargy could all be linked to the brain.

5. Toxicity. Brain fog, allergies, weight-loss resistance, and chronic pain are all signs of toxicity due to common environmental toxins.

If this is you, it’s time to reclaim your life and health with Dr. Kells Weight Loss!

