Colorado Department of Corrections

Visit Their Website: cdoc.colorado.gov/careers/employment-opportunities

Vision

Building a safer Colorado for today and tomorrow.

Mission

To protect the citizens of Colorado by holding offenders accountable and engaging them in opportunities to make positive behavioral changes and become law-abiding, productive citizens.

Value Statements

Our staff is our greatest resource. We support a professional, empowered workforce that embodies honesty, integrity, and ethical behavior. We honor and respect the rights of victims. We respect the individual differences of our staff and offender populations and seek to safeguard the safety, dignity, and well-being of all. We strive to deliver correctional services with optimal efficiency. We engage in effective correctional practices that produce measurable outcomes. We are committed to exceptional customer service. We are dedicated to providing opportunities for offender success. Our success is achieved through mission-focused collaboration.