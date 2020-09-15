Brothers Dental

5010 El Camino Dr. Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

719-599-7453

https://www.brothers-dental.com

We are Dr. Alan Andrews and Dr. Cory Andrews, the dentist brothers! We did our undergraduate work together at Metro State University and completed our doctorates a t the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine. We are so excited to be here with our families in Colorado Springs! Because we are both fathers of young children, we understand the power of gentle dental care for adults and kids, and we love to see the smiles on our patients' faces after completing a comfortable appointment.

We feel very blessed to have this opportunity to follow Dr. Crabtree’s footsteps in this office. After spending time with him we have found that we share treatment philosophies in ethics and dentistry. This is very comforting to us during this transition period and beyond – and our sincere hope is that you, our patients, will feel comfortable as well. We will make every effort to ensure a smooth transition and treat you with the same care, respect and quality dentistry that you have come to expect!