WATCH LIVE: Colorado Jewish community holds ‘vigil for peace’ following Hamas attacks

DENVER (KKTV) - Leaders and members of the Jewish community and Jewish organizations in Colorado Springs and Denver are coming together Monday night to hold a vigil for peace in response to the recent attacks in Israel.

The vigil is being held at Temple Emanuel in Denver and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. A livestream of the vigil will be available at the top of this article once it begins.

Those expected to be in attendance include JEWISHcolorado, Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Anti-Defamation League, Israeli American Council, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Jewish National Fund, among others.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.