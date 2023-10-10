WATCH LIVE: Colorado Jewish community holds ‘vigil for peace’ following Hamas attacks

By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Leaders and members of the Jewish community and Jewish organizations in Colorado Springs and Denver are coming together Monday night to hold a vigil for peace in response to the recent attacks in Israel.

The vigil is being held at Temple Emanuel in Denver and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. A livestream of the vigil will be available at the top of this article once it begins.

Those expected to be in attendance include JEWISHcolorado, Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Anti-Defamation League, Israeli American Council, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Jewish National Fund, among others.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
The crash scene on Oct. 8, 2023.
Highway in Fountain back open following crash
Jenna Ward missing poster
Missing Colorado woman last seen Oct. 4
6 including 4 teens injured in suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Colorado
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s in Colorado Springs looking to hire 150+ positions, opening date announced

Latest News

Nice next few days
Warm and Dry for Now
For many in the Jewish community in Colorado, the attacks in Israel are personal.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” former member of Israeli military calls for solidarity in Colorado after attacks in Israel
Member of local temple calls for solidarity after attacks in Israel, where his family lives
WATCH: Member of local temple calls for solidarity after attacks in Israel, where his family lives
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
WATCH: Fallen Colorado parole officer remembered for strong, loving personality