Vigil planned in Penrose as funeral home criminal investigation continues

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - A candlelight vigil is being held within a tiny Colorado community that has garnered national attention following a disturbing discovery within a funeral home.

KKTV 11 News is choosing not to share the allegations tied to the funeral home, Return to Nature, in this article. Click here for previous coverage on the criminal investigation.

The Penrose Park and Rec Department posted to social media that a candlelight vigil is planned for Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at 401 Park Place in Penrose.

“Penrose Park & Rec will be hosting a candlelight vigil for the Penrose Community and surrounding areas to give people a chance to come together in support of the families affected by the funeral home tragedy,” a social media post reads. “If any individuals, or groups, would like to help with this event, please message the park via Facebook. We will observe a moment of silence during this event.”

The criminal investigation is ongoing, as of Tuesday there were no arrests in the case.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reads “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 am and 6 pm.”

