USAFA visitor center, hotel construction on time and on budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have noticed the massive construction project along North Gate outside of the United States Air Force Academy. 11 News checked in with USAFA officials, who say the project is on time and on budget.

USAFA broke ground on the project last year and is on track for an opening of May 2024 for the visitor center and November 2024 for the hotel and conference facility.

“This was actually a plan that was rooted out by the Air Force Academy in 2013. ... Top notch visitor center, one of a kind for the Air Force Academy, four-star hotel facility with conference facility. We’re building a pedestrian bridge ... that will connect the hotel to the visitor center,” said Director of Development Eric Smith.

After Sept. 11, 2001, USAFA officials say the Department of Defense upped security measures. With the current visitor center over 3 miles inside the installation, the Academy wanted to make it more accessible for guests.

“We believe that this will make our visitor center a great gateway into not just the Academy, but a gateway into the Pikes Peak region and the rest of our great community,” said Carlos Cruz-Gonzalez of the Air Force Academy.

This is one of the last projects of the five City for Champions initiative, with the visitor center expected to be one of just a handful of Colorado Welcome Centers.

“This is such a big deal for Colorado Springs and just our community as a whole,” said Shawna Lippert with the City of Colorado Springs. “Especially for the north side, we are seeing so much development, so much growth. We have the new amphitheater planned, things going up on the north side of Colorado Springs.”

“It is difficult to execute over $300 million of construction on the main access to the academy. We’re just asking the public to be patient; we are working very closely with the construction team to ensure we can minimize the traffic impacts as much as we can,” said Cruz-Gonzalez.

