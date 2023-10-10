US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four train cars carrying heavy equipment went off the tracks.
Train carrying military vehicles derails south of downtown Colorado Springs
Generic speeding graphic.
Colorado Springs Police aware of viral video showing motorcyclist riding from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes
6 including 4 teens injured in suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Colorado
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s in Colorado Springs looking to hire 150+ positions, opening date announced
Monday's Most Wanted for Oct. 9, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Oct. 9

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts
USAFA hotel, visitor center construction on time and on budget
USAFA construction October 2023
USAFA visitor center, hotel construction on time and on budget