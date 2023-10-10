Train traveling from California derails in Colorado, carrying military equipment

11 News learned that a train carrying military equipment to Fort Carson, Colorado was traveling from Fort Irvin, California. Fort Carson tells us 13 cars derailed at 5:50 p.m. Monday. There are no injuries to report.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News learned that a train carrying military equipment to Fort Carson, Colorado was traveling from Fort Irvin, California.

According to Fort Carson, the trail derailed on Las Vegas Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday. The Agency tells 11 News at least 13 of the cars derailed. They say the train cars had military vehicles and other equipment on it when it derailed. They confirmed with 11 News there were no weapons or hazardous materials onboard. Five of these cars has catastrophic damages.

The Agency tells 11 News it will be about a day or two to investigate how much in costs they have lost.

“Right now, we understand from speaking with BNSF and Union Pacific is that it will be about a 24 to 48 hour delay,” said LTC Joseph Payton, 4 Infantry Division Public Affairs Officer with Fort Carson. “This impacts being able to transport the remaining vehicles that are still on the cars back to Fort Carson. Any further impacts it’s too early to determine.”

The agency is still working to determine how long it will take to clean up the entire area. The Agency is expecting the cleanup to take several days. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

