Train carrying military vehicles derails south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All roads have reopened south of downtown Colorado Springs following a train derailment Monday evening, but cleanup is likely to last for days.

The train was hauling heavy military equipment when it tipped over along Las Vegas Street, just south of Circle Drive.

At approximately 6:30 PM on Monday, October 9, 2023, CSPD was notified of a possible train derailment in the 2700 Block of East Las Vegas, near the El Paso County Jail. Officers responded and confirmed that a train did derail. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 10, 2023

“We were noticing that there were a lot of military vehicles going by,” said Adolfo Rangel, who works across the street and saw the derailment as it unfolded. “I told my friend, ‘Hey, look at all the military vehicles.’

“We were watching them, and then all of a sudden we heard a big pop and bang. It was loud, it was really loud. Then this spun [gestured to part of the train behind him] and then everything started crashing together. I was like ‘whoa.’ I’ve never seen anything like that.”

“Cars were just spinning everywhere,” said Steven Watkins, another witness. “Gravel was thrown all over the place.”

“The crashing and everything [was] probably three or four minutes because it was kind of, like, slow in a way, but then all of this stuff [gestured again to the mess behind him] started falling. It was loud. It was super loud.”

Union Pacific confirmed with 11 News that eight railcars were involved in the incident.

“There were no injuries and no releases of hazardous materials. Union Pacific crews are responding to the incident, which is under investigation,” read a statement in part from Union Pacific.

It’s unclear where the train was heading.

Springs police announced early Tuesday morning that Las Vegas was back open.

“Expect heavy side road activity for the next several days that could cause travel delays,” the police department said.

