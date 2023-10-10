Train carrying military vehicle derails in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A train is derailed along tracks south of downtown Colorado Springs.

A KKTV crew observed at least four train cars carrying heavy military equipment tipped over along Las Vegas Street, just south of Circle Drive, around 6 p.m. Monday night.

CSPD reports Las Vegas is shut down between Janitell and Highway 85/87.

It’s unclear where the train was heading. A KKTV crew on scene spoke with people who work nearby who witnessed the derailment. They said the train did not appear to be moving quickly when it happened.

KKTV has reached out to BNSF and multiple other agencies about the derailment. We are working to get more information.

This article will be updated.

